Worldwide Cancer Research shines at The Marketing Society Star Awards

Jodie Mitchell and Laura McLachlan of Worldwide Cancer Research with hosts The Mac Twins | Supplied

Two members of the marketing team from Worldwide Cancer Research won individual awards at the Star Awards on Thursday night at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh.

Over 600 marketing professionals gathered to recognise and celebrate the leading people, organisations and campaigns from across the year.

The Rising Marketing Star of the Year was presented to Jodie Mitchell, Supporter Journey Manager, and Laura McLachlan, Director of Marketing and Fundraising won Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year.

The judges described the work by Worldwide Cancer Research as “thought leading and sector changing” and Laura was recognised as leading with “empowerment, not power” and an inspiration to her team. She has led a huge amount of transformational change and innovation for the organisation as a purpose and people driven marketer with outstanding leadership, strategic vision and commitment to driving positive change.

The Star Awards are in their twentieth year and were developed to help build a vibrant marketing community in Scotland and build our reputation for enlightened thinking, innovation and creativity.

This year the awards were hosted by Lisa and Alana Macfarlane, better known as The Mac Twins - a local success story as DJs, presenters and entrepreneurs who now operate on a world stage with global brands.

Awards were presented at all levels from the Star School of the Year won by Team Hive 25 at Johnstone High School for their Young Enterprise Scotland business case study.

The Star Marketing Student of the Year was awarded to Sara Horne from the University of Glasgow and the Aspiring Creative Stars Abi Avery, Christine Morrison and Emily Thomas.

The Rising Agency Star of the Year was awarded to Lauren Brogan from Frame and Rising Creative Star to Diamuid Corkey from The Union.

The Champion’s Awards went to Star Agency of the Year – Made Brave and Star Marketing Team of the Year – The Scottish Government.

Nathalie Agnew, Muckle Media won Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year.

