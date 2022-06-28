The last few months have seen Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy come into contact with various other world leaders and global politicians since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Remaining in his country and making regular video and social media appeals to both his people and the global population, Zelenskyy showed no sign of backing down in the face of the Russian threat. Here’s what you need to know about Zelenskyy and his response to the invasion of his country.

How old is Volodomyr Zelenskyy?

Born on January 25th, 1978, Zelenskyy is 44 years old.

He has been married to Olena Zelenska since 2003, and they have two children together, Aleksandra Zelenskaya and Kiril Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday February 24th in a video statement. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP.

How has Volodomyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russia-Ukraine war?

Despite Zelenskyy stating in a video statement that Ukrainian intelligence believes he is Russia’s number one target, with his family coming second, the president has refused to leave the country.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelensky warned in a video message. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy (centre) attends an urgent meeting with the leadership of the government, representatives of the defense sector and the economic block in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday February 24th. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP.

Zelenskyy has also appealed to the Ukrainian people to stay safe and stay at home. Despite this, over 100,000 people are believed to have fled Ukraine.

Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Twitter

President Zelenskyy has posted regular updates on social media, tweeting in both English and Ukrainian.