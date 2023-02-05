Woman who claims she took Harry's virginity 'surprised' to appear in Duke of Sussex's book Spare

A woman who claims she is the person the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to has told of her surprise that he included the detail in his book.

In his controversial memoir Spare, Harry recounted how he first had sex in a field behind a busy pub with an older woman.

Sasha Walpole, who has been interviewed by the Mail on Sunday, said she was that woman and was now telling the story in her own words.

The 40-year-old said she was only going public, having kept it a secret for two decades, because Harry wrote about the episode.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at a press conference. Picture: Mathis Wienand/Getty Images

In a video interview she said: "I've kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn't have put it in his book."

She added: "I'm here to tell my story in my words. I am the lady that Prince Harry wrote about in his book who he lost his virginity to."

Describing Harry as a "good friend" at the time and someone who was "a laugh", she said they had shared an interest in horses and her first job as a groom had been at Highgrove.

Ms Walpole, now a digger driver, said a lot of people at the time in their circle of friends would have been aware of what had happened.

She said: "I'm surprised Harry put it in his book. It was such a long time ago, we were teenagers. It just doesn't really seem a big deal to me because I've obviously known for so long.

"Nobody from back then would be surprised that it was me and Harry. A lot of people knew about it."