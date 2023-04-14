All Sections
Woman emerges from Spanish cave after 500 days

A Spanish mountain climber has emerged from a cave 230 feet underground after spending 500 days isolated from the outside world.

By Ciaran Giles
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini emerges from a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril in the south of Spain on Friday after spending 500 days inside. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini emerges from a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril in the south of Spain on Friday after spending 500 days inside. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
Beatriz Flamini, 50, from Madrid, entered the cave on November 21, 2021 during the Covid pandemic and before the war in Ukraine broke out.

She embarked on the challenge as part of a scientific experiment to see how she would fare – mentally and physically – in the cave, where she spent her time weaving and drawing. At no point did she feel like giving up, she said.

“In fact, I didn’t want to come out,” she added.

Ms Flamini, who received food deliveries during the experiment, described the experience of being cut off from the world as “excellent, unbeatable”. She then asked to be excused as she needed a shower, not having had one in more than 16 months.

Claims her spell underground has broken a world record are now being verified.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

