Woman emerges from Spanish cave after 500 days

Beatriz Flamini, 50, from Madrid, entered the cave on November 21, 2021 during the Covid pandemic and before the war in Ukraine broke out.
She embarked on the challenge as part of a scientific experiment to see how she would fare – mentally and physically – in the cave, where she spent her time weaving and drawing. At no point did she feel like giving up, she said.
“In fact, I didn’t want to come out,” she added.
Ms Flamini, who received food deliveries during the experiment, described the experience of being cut off from the world as “excellent, unbeatable”. She then asked to be excused as she needed a shower, not having had one in more than 16 months.
Claims her spell underground has broken a world record are now being verified.