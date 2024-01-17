Why is the Guinness Book of Records reviewing its entry for the world's oldest dog?
The Guinness Book of Records is reviewing its entry for the world’s oldest dog after veterinarians raised questions about the animal’s age.
Portugese dog Bobi died in October at the official age of 31 years and 165 days and was named as the world’s oldest dog almost a year ago.
However, the publication said it is reviewing the title – and has suspended Bobi’s award - after some veterinarians questioned the dog’s age.
Bobi, a guard dog, lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros with his owner, Leonel Costa.
He was proclaimed as the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever last February. The animal was said to have been born on May 11 1992. Bobi died last October.
Guinness World Records said: “While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place.”
The group said it had received correspondence from some vets questioning the dog’s age and took note of public commentary from vets and other professionals.
Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with an average life expectancy of about 10 to 14 years.
Mr Costa defended the title, saying Guinness World Records had spent a year checking the record claim.
He said he has earned no money from the record and has not heard from the publication about the latest allegations.
