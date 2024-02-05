When the death of Poonam Pandey was reported on her social media accounts, tributes poured in for the well-known Indian actress and model, who was said to have died of cervical cancer, aged 31.

However, just a day later, she revealed the claim was a hoax – and told followers she was alive and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pandey said the hoax had been a social media campaign to raise awareness of the disease. Her death had been widely reported in India’s media, before the truth was revealed. However, the stunt has caused controversy in India, where people have branded it “cheap” and “ridiculous”.

Indian model Poonam Pandey poses for a candid photo shoot in Mumbai in 2012. Rumours of the controversial Indian model's death turned out to be greatly exaggerated. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Pandey said she was “proud” of what she had achieved. "Suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we?" she said, after she revealed the scam in a video post.

She did not say if her posts were part of a formal wider campaign. However, a post from India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had been made the day before Pandey faked her death, stating the government would start vaccinating girls between nine to 14 years of age against human papilloma virus (HPV). The virus causes a large proportion of cervical cancers.

Pandey’s Instagram bio now contains a link to a web page, www.poonampandeyisalive.com, which gives information and statistics about the illness – and how to prevent it. After breast cancer, cervical is the second-most common cancer in women in India, with more than 77,000 people dying from the disease every year.

On Friday, a statement on Pandey’s Instagram page, set on a black background, said her team were “deeply saddened” by Ms Pandey’s “death”.

"This morning is a tough one for us,” the statement said. “Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” The statement asked for “privacy” in the wake of Pandey’s reported death.

Some observers were immediately sceptical. One man, who was listed on his Instagram page as a dermatologist, said: “Cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly, out of nowhere. Just checked Poonam Pandey's Instagram. Until four days ago, she was fine, posting glamorous media. If she is indeed dead, it needs to be investigated.

“And I hope this is not a publicity stunt disguised as creating awareness for cervical cancer, which would be unethical and irresponsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scbang, the Indian social media firm behind the stunt, issued an apology.

"To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology, especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of cancer,” the company said. “Our actions were driven by a singular mission – to elevate awareness about cervical cancer.

“Many of you may be unaware but Poonam's own mother has bravely battled Cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available.”