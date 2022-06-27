Why did 21 teenagers die at a South African nightclub?

Bodies of the teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, were found in the Enyobeni Tavern in the town of East London. It is believed a small number of other people are in a critical condition in hospital.

It is still unclear how the people died, with claims there could have been a stampede in the crowded building, as well as rumours of the youngsters having been poisoned by an unknown substance. However, it has been reported some of the bodies found on the premises did not have signs of visible injuries.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South African liquor board has said it will take criminal action against the owners of the business. The legal drinking age in South Africa is 18.

Around 22 teenagers, the youngest aged just 13, have died at a township pub in South Africa's southern city of East London, but the cause of the deaths is still unclear. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said families of other children present at the tavern were waiting for “confirmation of how their children may have been affected”.

"While the president awaits more information on the incident, his thoughts are with the families who have lost children as well as families who are awaiting confirmation of how their children may have been affected," a statement from the presidency said.

Reports have claimed the youngsters may have been at the tavern to celebrate the end of the school year.

One 16-year-old said in an interview with the BBC she had escaped through the windows of the venue after her friends began to collapse.

"The venue was packed. Entrance was free ... and free alcohol was also being dished out. We started drinking and having fun with others," she said.

"Those that were outside were trying to force their way in. Only two bouncers were at the scene to control the crowd. That's when people started collapsing, they were dropping like flies.

"I thought they were just passing out because they had too much to drink. Many others, including myself, escaped through the windows. My friends are dead now and we've all been left traumatised."