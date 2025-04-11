Who was Agustin Escobar? The Siemens boss killed with his family in New York helicopter crash

Senior executive, his wife and their three children die along with pilot in Hudson River tragedy

The six victims of a fatal helicopter crash in New York have been identified as a Spanish family of five and the pilot.

The aircraft broke up on a trip around Manhatten before falling to the Hudson River on Thursday.

Agustin Escobar, the chief executive of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, his wife Mercè Camprubí Montal, a global commercialisation manager at Siemens Energy, and their children aged 4, 5, and 11 were all killed. The pilot has yet to be named.

Divers investigate the scene where a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River | AP

Mr Escobar’s career spanned 27 years, beginning his tenure in 1998 as the head of sales and project management of Power Automation systems in Madrid., before working his way up to being named Global CEO of Rail Infrastructure last October.

He previously served as the CEO of Siemens Spain and is believed to have been based in Berlin.

A day before the crash, Mr Escobar posted on social media about his company’s latest rail project being launched in the UK.

“What an inspiring example of investment in rail infrastructure and technology! Looking forward to seeing the innovation that will emerge from this new center,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

In late 2022 he briefly became president and chief executive of Siemens Spain.

In a post about the position, he thanked his family: “my endless source of energy and happiness, for their unconditional support, love… and patience.”

Mr Escobar regularly posted about the importance of sustainability in the rail industry and often travelled internationally for work, including journeying to India and the UK in the past month.

He also was vice president of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain since 2023.

Mr Escobar’s wife has been identified as Mercè Camprubí Montal. She worked for Siemens Energy in Barcelona as the global commercialisation manager for the digital team.

An aerial image taken from video shows rescue vessels on site of helicopter crash on the Hudson River in New York | AP

According to several Spanish outlets, she was the granddaughter of former FC Barcelona president, economist and businessman, Agustí Montal Costa.

Her brother, Joan Camprubí Montal, reportedly submitted his candidacy for the presidency of FC Barcelona in October 2024.

Before starting at Siemen’s in Catalonia in April 2009, Montal studied at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya in Barcelona and the IESE Business School.

She formerly worked as the head of strategy and business development for the company’s South America operation in Bogota, Colombia.

Her husband worked as the CEO of infrastructure and cities for South America from the same office at the time. Both moved back to Spain in 2018.

Siemens said in a statement on Friday: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones.”

Photos posted on the helicopter company’s website showed the couple and their children smiling as they boarded just before the flight took off.

The flight departed a downtown heliport around 3pm and lasted less than 18 minutes.

Radar data showed it flew north along the Manhattan skyline and then back south toward the Statue of Liberty.

Video of the crash showed parts of the aircraft tumbling through the air into the water near the shoreline of Jersey City, New Jersey.

A witness there, Bruce Wall, said he saw it “falling apart” in mid air, with the tail and main rotor coming off. The main rotor was still spinning without the helicopter as it fell.

Dani Horbiak was at her Jersey City home when she heard what sounded like “several gunshots in a row, almost, in the air”.

She looked out her window and saw the chopper “splash in several pieces into the river”.

The helicopter was spinning uncontrollably with “a bunch of smoke coming out” before it slammed into the water, said Lesly Camacho, a hostess at a restaurant along the river in Hoboken, New Jersey.

On air traffic control radio, an NYPD helicopter pilot can be heard saying: “Be advised, you do have an aircraft down. Holland Tunnel. Please keep your eyes open for anybody in the water.”

First responders stand on a pier at the scene where a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River | AP

About five minutes after that, someone asks, “Hey Finest”, a reference to the NYPD’s call sign, “what’s going on over there by the Holland Tunnel?”

“The ship went down,” someone else responds.

Rescue boats circled the submerged aircraft within minutes of impact near the end of a long maintenance pier for a ventilation tower serving the Holland Tunnel.

Recovery crews hoisted the mangled helicopter out of the water just after 8pm using a floating crane.

The bodies were also recovered from the river, mayor Eric Adams said.

The flight was operated by New York Helicopters, officials said.

No one answered the phones at the company’s offices in New York and New Jersey.

A person who answered the phone at the home of the company’s owner, Michael Roth, said he declined to comment.

Mr Roth told the New York Post he was devastated and had “no clue” why the crash happened.

“The only thing I know by watching a video of the helicopter falling down, that the main rotor blades weren’t on the helicopter,” the Post quoted him as saying.

He added that he had not seen such a thing happen during his 30 years in the helicopter business, but noted: “These are machines, and they break.”

Emails seeking comment were sent to lawyers who have represented Mr Roth in the past.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the helicopter as a Bell 206, a model widely used in commercial and government aviation, including by sightseeing companies, TV news stations and police.

It was initially developed for the US Army before being adapted for other uses. Thousands have been manufactured over the years.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate.

Video of the crash suggested that a “catastrophic mechanical failure” left the pilot with no chance to save the helicopter, said Justin Green, an aviation lawyer who was a helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps.

It is possible the helicopter’s main rotors struck the tail boom, breaking it apart and causing the cabin to free fall, Mr Green said.

“They were dead as soon as whatever happened happened,” Mr Green said.

“There’s no indication they had any control over the craft. No pilot could have prevented that accident once they lost the lifts. It’s like a rock falling to the ground. It’s heartbreaking.”

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights.

Manhattan has several helipads from which business executives and others are whisked to destinations throughout the metropolitan area.

At least 38 people have died in helicopter accidents in New York City since 1977.

A collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson in 2009 killed nine people, and five died in 2018 when a charter helicopter offering “open door” flights went down into the East River.

New York Helicopters also owned a Bell 206 that lost power and made an emergency landing on the Hudson during a sightseeing tour in June 2013.

The pilot managed to land safely, and he and the passengers — a family of four Swedes — were uninjured.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that a maintenance flub and an engine lubrication anomaly led to the power cut-off.

Thursday’s crash was the first for a helicopter in the city since one hit the roof of a skyscraper in 2019, killing the pilot.

The accidents — and the noise caused by helicopters — have repeatedly led some community activists and officials to propose banning or restricting traffic at Manhattan heliports.

Other recent crashes and close calls have already left some people worried about the safety of flying in the US.

Seven people were killed when a medical transport plane plummeted into a Philadelphia neighbourhood in January.