White House suspends CNN’s Jim Acosta after heated news conference with President Trump

The White House has suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and President Donald Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference.

They began sparring after Mr Acosta asked Mr Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern US border.

When Mr Acosta tried to follow up with another question, Mr Trump said, “That’s enough!” and a female White House aide unsuccessfully tried to grab the microphone from Acosta.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement accusing Mr Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern,” calling it “absolutely unacceptable”.

The interaction between Mr Acosta and the intern was brief, and Mr Acosta appeared to brush her arm as she reached for the microphone and he tried to hold on to it. “Pardon me, ma’am,” he told her.

Mr Acosta tweeted that Ms Sanders’s statement that he put his hands on the aide was “a lie”.

CNN said in a statement that the White House revoked Mr Acosta’s press pass out of “retaliation for his challenging questions”, and the network accused Ms Sanders of lying about Mr Acosta’s actions.

“(Sanders) provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened. This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better,” CNN said. “Jim Acosta has our full support.”

Journalists assigned to cover the White House apply for passes that allow them daily access to press areas in the West Wing.

White House staff decide whether journalists are eligible, though the Secret Service determines whether their applications are approved.

The post-midterm election news conference marked a new low in the president’s relationship with journalists.

“It’s such a hostile media,” Mr Trump said after ordering reporter April Ryan of the American Urban Radio Networks to sit down when she tried to ask him a question.

The president complained that the media did not cover the humming economy and was responsible for much of the country’s divided politics.

He said, “I can do something fantastic, and they make it look not good.”

His exchanges with CNN’s Mr Acosta and NBC News’ Peter Alexander turned bitterly personal, unusual even for a forum where the nature of their jobs often put presidents and the press at odds.

“I came in here as a nice person wanting to answer questions, and I had people jumping out of their seats screaming questions at me,” said Mr Trump, who talked for nearly 90 minutes despite the run-ins with reporters.

Mr Acosta asked Mr Trump why the caravan of migrants was emphasised as an issue in the just-concluded midterm races.

Mr Acosta questioned Mr Trump’s reference to the caravan as an invasion, and Mr Trump defended the term.

“You should let me run the country,” Mr Trump said. “You run CNN and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.”

After Mr Acosta asked about the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, Mr Trump tried to turn to Mr Alexander, but Mr Acosta continued to ask questions.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them,” the president said to Mr Acosta. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. The way you treat Sarah Sanders is horrible. The way you treat other people is horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

Mr Alexander came to his colleague’s defence. “I’ve travelled with him and watched him,” Mr Alexander said. “He’s a diligent reporter who busts his butt like the rest of us.”

“I’m not a big fan of yours, either,” Mr Trump replied.