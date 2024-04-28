Where is the Tysa river in Ukraine and how many people have died trying to cross it in a bid to avoid military service?

Hungarian soldiers patrol the banks of the Tysa river, near the Hungary-Ukraine border village of Lonya, in the early days of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The bodies of two men trying to flee the draft in Ukraine have been found in the Tysa river, Ukrainian media has reported.

A total of 24 people have been found dead in the area after trying to cross the river since the war began.

Where is the Tysa river?

The river flows along the borders of Ukraine with Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. Also known as the Tisza or Tisa, is one of Central and Eastern Europe’s major rivers.

Why were the men trying to cross it?

The bodies of the men who died in western Ukraine on Sunday have not yet been identified and it is not clear why they were in the water. Rescue operations concluded on Sunday morning when the two bodies were pulled out of the river. However, there have been reports of many men who have been found in the river, attempting to flee Ukraine to avoid being called up for military service.

Men aged between 18 and 65 are not allowed to leave the country, in case they are needed to fight in the war.

Last month, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said it had identified around 400 organised criminal groups which, for a fee, help people travel illegally across the border.

The groups reportedly charge up to £8,000 to provide fake certificates declaring individuals unfit for military service due to made-up health conditions.

Ukraine has recently passed a controversial new mobilisation Bill, due to come into force on May 18, that toughens penalties against men trying to avoid the draft – and requires them to keep their military registration up-to-date.

Meanwhile, another law lowered the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, making men eligible for the draft as soon as they turn 25.

How dangerous is it to cross the river?

As well as risking detention from border authorities, the river is said to be dangerous for those trying to cross, who may get swept away in the current.