Here’s what we know so far about where future Olympic summer and winter games will be held.

The Beijing Winter Olympics, the 24th Olympic winter games since Charmonix 1924, this year saw 84 countries come together to compete in the world’s largest winter sports event.

Many athletes and sports fans are now looking ahead to future games, free from the limited spectators and attendees forced upon the most recent games due to coronavirus restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what you need to know about the locations and dates of the next summer Olympic Games from 2024 – and who might be in the running to host the 2036 Olympiad.

Where will the 2024 Olympics be held?

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, France.

This means that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the sixth time that France has hosted the Olympic Games in total, having hosted two summer games in Paris previously in 1900 and 1924.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is the next Olympics? Where 2024, 2028, 2032 Olympic Games and next Winter Olympics are - and 2036 bids so far (Image credit: JPIMedia)

Alongside London, which has also hosted the summer games on three occasions, this will see Paris become the second city to have hosted the summer games three times.

Preparations are already well underway for Paris 2024, with the games scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 2024.

The International Olympic Committee announced in December 2020 that the theme for Paris 2024 would be gender equality and youth participation, with the next games set to see an exact 50/50 gender split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fireworks in the form of the Olympic Rings light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (Image credit: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Where are the next Winter Olympics in 2026?

With China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in its host city of Beijing from February 4 to February 20, many are looking ahead to the next Winter Olympics in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Winter Olympics 2026 will be held in Italy, as the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

Taking place every four years, every two years after a summer Olympic Games, the Winter Olympics host in 2030 is yet to be decided.

The bidding process for the 2030 Olympic Games is already underway, however, with results set to be announced at the next International Olympic Committee in Mumbai, India, in 2023.

Those currently bidding to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Barcelona-Zaragoza-Pyrenees – a joint bid from Spain, Andorra and France

- Sapporo, Japan

- Vancouver-Whistler, British Columbia

Who are the Olympic Game hosts for 2028 and 2032?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2028, the summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the USA - with ‘LA28’ coined for the games to be held in Los Angeles, California from July 21 to August 6 2028.

Looking ahead to 2032, Brisbane in Queensland, Australia was recently announced as the winning host location for the 2032 Olympic Games – which will mark the 34th Olympic Games since records began in 1886.

Which countries are in the running to host Olympics 2036?

While the 2036 Olympiad in 15 years’ time is by no means round the corner, there are already a number of nations lining up bids to host the 2036 Olympic summer games following the announcement of Brisbane 2032.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the countries said to be lining up bids so far are Egypt, India, Indonesia, Istanbul, Russia and the UK.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced his bidding hopes for London to host the summer Olympic Games for a historic fourth time in 2036 or 2040 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

“Exploring a bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the ultimate demonstration of my plan to build a brighter future for London after the pandemic,” Mr Khan said in May.

Mr Khan added: “The spirit of 2012 showed London and Londoners at their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a time that displayed the inclusive, diverse and welcoming heart of our city.

"As we emerge from Covid-19, we need to harbour this spirit and remind people what makes London the greatest city in the world.