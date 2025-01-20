What time is Donald Trump's inauguration? What will happen and who will attend Trump's swearing-in?

Donald Trump’s inauguration day as he is sworn in as America’s 47th president is finally here - and here is what is expected to happen

Donald Trump is due to be sworn is as America’s 47th President, capping a remarkable comeback after he overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts to win another term in the White House.

Mr Trump will take charge for his second term as Republicans assume unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

President-elect Donald Trump dances with The Village People at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci | AP

But what time does the inauguration take place and where, and what is Mr Trump expected to do after he officially enters the White House.

What time will Donald Trump’s inauguration take place?

The swearing-in is due to start about 5pm UK time, and will take place in Washington DC.

Mr Trump’s swearing-in has been moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda – the first time this has happened in 40 years – and the inaugural parade has been replaced by an event at a city arena.

What is expected to happen at the inauguration?

At an inauguration in the US, the president-elect takes the oath of office and formally begins their four-year term. The incoming president traditionally places their hand on a bible in giving the oath. However, some leaders have chosen another book of spiritual or political significance.

Past president Barack Obama completed his swearing-on on two bibles, as an example - the first was the Bible used by former president Abraham Lincoln, the other was the "traveling Bible" used by civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Junior.

Vice president-elect JD Vance will be sworn-in first, taking the oath read by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on a bible given to him by his great-grandmother.

Mr Trump will follow, using both a family bible and the one used by President Abraham Lincoln at his 1861 inauguration as Chief Justice John Roberts administers his oath.

The inaugural festivities began Saturday, when Trump arrived in Washington on a government jet and viewed fireworks at his private golf club in suburban Virginia. On Sunday, he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and rallied his supporters at Washington’s downtown Capital One Arena.

Throngs of Trump supporters who descended on the city to watch the inaugural ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol from the National Mall will be left to find somewhere else to view today’s festivities.

Who is attending Donald Trump’s inauguration?

The four other living US presidents - Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and outgoing leader Joe Biden - will attend. Mr Trump’s vanquished election rival, vice-president Kamala Harris, is also expected to be at the inauguration.

Tesla boss Elon Musk, who is part of Mr Trump’s top team, will be there, alongside other tech titans, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, TikTok’s Shou Chew and Google’s Sundar Pichai.

UK politicians, including Nigel Farage, are in the American capital ahead of the ceremonies. Former prime minister Liz Truss and former home secretary Priti Patel are also in Washington DC.

In terms of world leaders, Argentina's President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are both expected to attend. China's vice-president Han Zheng is expected to represent his country in place of President Xi Jinping.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at the inauguration.

What will Donald Trump doing following his inauguration?

This is where the intense focus has been.

Mr Trump has said one of his first acts in office will be to pardon many of those who participated in the Capital riots. He will pledge to “preserve, protect and defend” the American Constitution from the same spot that was overrun by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Mr Trump has also declared he is prepared to lift US restrictions on social media platform TikTok.

He plans to issue an executive order to give TikTok’s China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer before the popular video-sharing platform is subject to a permanent US ban.

Mr Trump has pledged to bring quick change to the country by curtailing immigration, enacting tariffs on imports and rolling back Democrats’ climate and social initiatives.

Long sceptical of US alliances, his “America First” foreign policy is being watched warily at home and abroad as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prepares to enter its third year, and a fragile ceasefire appears to be holding in Gaza after more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Both Scotland and the wider UK are wary of the threat imposed by the introduction of 20 per cent tariffs on all imports into the US, which has been widely mooted by Mr Trump.