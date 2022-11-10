Mr Zelensky urged caution over a Russian announcement on Wednesday that it would withdraw from the city. It was claimed over the preceding days that a Russian flag had been taken down from administrative buildings and checkpoints were left unmanned. It also had a power blackout for three days before he withdrawal.

Kherson is the only regional capital Russia has captured since the invasion began and the withdrawal comes just weeks after the region was one of four to be annexed by Russia

following a vote of citizens, which the West condemned as a sham.

Ukranian men talk to journalists after they managed to flee from the Russian occupied territory of Kherson, earlier this month.

Mr Zelensky warned that the enemy “does not make gestures of goodwill”.

In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said: “There is a lot of joy in the media space today, and it is clear why. But our emotions must be restrained – always during war. I will definitely not feed the enemy with all the details of our operations, either in the south, or in the east, or anywhere else.

"When we have our result, everyone will see it. For sure. Maybe it doesn't sound like what anyone expects now. Maybe not as in the news. But you need to understand: no one just gets away if they don't feel the strength. The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make’"gestures of goodwill.’ We fight our way up.

"And when you are fighting, you must understand that every step is always resistance from the enemy, it is always the loss of the lives of our heroes.”

He added: “Therefore, we move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk. In the interests of the liberation of our entire land and so that the losses are as small as possible. This is how we will secure the liberation of Kherson, Kakhovka, Donetsk, and other our cities.”

Other Ukrainian officials said they were wary of Russia’s apparent departure.

“We see no evidence that Russia is leaving without a fight,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the presidential office in Ukraine.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said that Russian forces had to withdraw as they were not able to sustain their army after Ukrainian's damaged their resupply routes.

It said Russian troops will be "vulnerable" due to limited crossing points on the Dnipro river as they logistically face leaving Kherson.