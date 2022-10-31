The attacks early on Monday morning were believed to be in retaliation to what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said 80 per cent of the city’s residents had not had their water supply restored late on Monday, due to damage to energy facilities in the area that supply power to 350,000 households.

Many received text messages from the emergency services about the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens wailed for three straight hours.

Explosions were heard around 8am in the Ukrainian capital, while key energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia were also hit, causing power outages in the city. The Lviv region in western Ukraine was also targeted, but the missiles were shot down. Critical infrastructure objects were hit in the Cherkasy region south-east of Kyiv, and explosions were reported in other regions of Ukraine.

Thirteen people were wounded in the attacks. A total of 18 buildings were damaged, most of which are part of Ukraine's energy system, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He said: "Russian terrorists have again massively attacked Ukraine. They are not targeting military bases, but critical and civilian infrastructure sites."

Ukraine's air force said more than 50 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the area around the Russian city of Volgodonsk in the Rostov region. A total of 44 of them were shot down.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile fired at a southern Ukrainian dam as part of the country-wide assault was shot down by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system and landed in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea, damaging several houses, according to Moldova's Interior Ministry.

A statement from the ministry said: “This morning, a missile shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system fell in the northern end of the town of Naslavcea in the Republic of Moldova, located on the border with Ukraine. At the moment, there are no recorded victims, but the windows of several houses in Naslavcea were destroyed.

"The Ukrainian authorities informed that, this morning, there was a drone attack on the Dnestrovsk dam, in the territory of Ukraine, which is at a distance of about six miles from the Naslavcea dam. The Russian attack did not affect the dam, but the electrical components related to the Ukrainian dam were attacked, targeting the electrical transformers.”

In Kyiv, smoke was seen rising from the left bank of the Dnieper River, either from a missile strike or where it was shot down by Ukrainian forces.

A resident of the area said he heard four loud explosions that rocked the area.

"At first I thought I heard a jet going by, but then I realised it was a missile," said Serhii, who refused to give his full name.