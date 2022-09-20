War in Ukraine: How to cook like a Ukrainian soldier, as troops show off their culinary skills on TikTok from the frontline

The soldier is seen cooking up tasty-looking stews of fried potatoes, carrots and peas on makeshift hot plates over open fires as he and his colleagues fight the Russian invasion.

In one video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, he shows off his culinary skills from a muddy trench, where he is seen liberally seasoning diced potatoes, before dropping them into hot oil. He then expertly slices carrots and crushed garlic gloves with the back of his knife, before adding them to other fresh vegetables and foraged herbs to finish off the final dish with tinned peas and sweetcorn.

The TikTok bio of the soldier, @Danikkk420, reveals he is a professional chef in civilian life. It states: “He is a chef in civilian clothes, but now ...”

The soldier posts TikTok videos of his culinary creations in the trenches.

A second recording shows him expertly whipping up another stew from a large marrow, sausages and sour cream, an ingredient that is commonly used in eastern European cooking. Others show him cooking crispy fritters and pancakes on the same hot plate.

He hashtags his videos with phrases such as #bestfood and #militarylife.

Users of the social media platform voiced their admiration for the cook’s work.

One said: “That’s a good looking stew. I hope you got to enjoy it in some peace. Glory to the heroes.” Another said: “Can someone invite me please?”

Thousands of young men who were civilians before the war have signed up to fight for the Ukrainian army since the war began in February.

Posts of other videos see the young soldier share other details of his life in the military. In one, he is seen using a tool to dig out a trench, while in others he is seen sorting out weaponry he carries in his body armour.