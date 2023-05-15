The UK will become part of a “jets coalition” to boost Ukrainian fighter combat aircraft capability, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed, as he hosted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers on a visit to the UK.

Britain is also to provide Ukraine with air defence missiles and attack drones, Downing Street confirmed.

Mr Sunak and Mr Zelensky said the pair had discussed the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighter jets, which the Ukrainian president said was “very important” for his country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Twitter/Rishi Sunak)

The Prime Minister said the provision of warplanes was "not straightforward", but added Britain would play a "key part" in a coalition of countries giving that support to the war-torn nation.

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Zelensky at Chequers, Mr Sunak said: "We are going to be a key part of the coalition of countries that provides that support to Volodymyr and Ukraine.

"It is not a straightforward thing as Volodymyr and I have been discussing to build up that fighter combat aircraft capability. It's not just the provision of planes its also the training of pilots and all the logistics that go alongside that and the UK can play a big part in that.

"One thing we will be doing starting actually relatively soon is training of Ukrainian pilots and that's something we've discussed today and we're ready to implement those plans in relatively short order."

Prime minister Rishi Sunak shakes hands with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he greets him on his arrival at Chequers.

Mr Zelensky said "Today we spoke about the jets. Very important topic for us because we can't control the sky." He said Ukraine and the UK were "real partners", with Mr Sunak knowing details of developments on the battlefield.

"We want to create this jets coalition and I'm very positive with it,” he said.

At Chequers, Mr Sunak told Mr Zelensky the room in which they were standing had hosted many of former prime minister Winston Churchill's "famous speeches" during the Second World War.

The Prime Minister said "in the same way" the "bravery and fortitude" of Mr Zelensky and Ukraine was "an inspiration to us all".

Mr Zelensky earlier referred to Mr Sunak as "my friend Rishi", as he arrived in Britain on a surprise visit, following a trip to Paris at the weekend.

The Ukrainian president is the first world leader Mr Sunak has hosted at his country residence.