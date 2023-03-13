Ukraine has said 464 children have been killed and 934 injured since the beginning of the war.

Authorities said the figure could not be confirmed due to some areas of the country being under occupation by Russia and added it was set to increase further amid ongoing hostilities.

The regions with the greatest numbers of injured children are the occupied area of Donetsk in the east of Ukraine, which was home to 446 injured children, the cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv and Kherson, where a bitter battle was fought between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the end of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said a further 366 children had disappeared, while 10,383 had been deported to Russia.

An injured boy from the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol takes part in an arts therapy session in Kyiv last year. Picture: Getty Images

This comes as Human Rights Watch published a report that revealed Ukrainian children living in residential institutions in occupied areas had been forcibly transferred to Russia and separated from their families. Other recent reports have described children in occupied areas of Ukraine being sent to Russia on school camps, but have never returned.

The new figures also showed 3,126 educational institutions have been damaged – and 438 entirely destroyed – by the invasion.

In a Telegram post, Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General said: “As of the morning of March 13, 2023, more than 1,398 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.