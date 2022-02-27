Ukraine conflict: Vladimir Putin puts nuclear deterrent on 'special alert'

According to reports from Reuters, Putin has ordered his military command to put nuclear forces on a "special' state of alert.

The move comes after what Moscow is calling an "aggressive statements" by Nato countries and serves as public way for Moscow to send a warning.

Such a move does not mean that weapons will be launched, but moving to alert status is likely to make it easier to launch weapons more quickly

The order, which was announced by the TASS news agency, came at a meeting between Putin, defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov.

Russia's leader had already issued a coded warning that they would be willing to use nuclear weapons as he began his invasion of Ukraine with Russia having the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.

The US has responded to President Putin's order putting Russia's nuclear forces on a "special" state of alert.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called the move "unacceptable" in an interview with CBS News.

She said: "It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said any use of nuclear or chemical weapons would represent an “extremely serious escalation” of the conflict which could see Russian leaders brought before the International Criminal Court.

Her warning came after the Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said that in the “worst-case scenario” Mr Putin could deploy low yield tactical nuclear weapons if his forces failed to make a breakthrough.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a statement followinga conversation with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

It read: “We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.