Vladimir Putin could annex Ukrainian territories on Friday, MoD warns

Konstantin Ivashchenko, former CEO of the Azovmash plant and appointed pro-Russian mayor of Mariupol, visits a polling station as people vote in a referendum in Mariupol.

The MoD said it believed that Mr Putin could use a scheduled address to the Duma – the Russian parliament – in three days time to announce that four regions will formally become part of Russia.

Russia is currently holding referendums in the regions – of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south – which have been strongly criticised by the West. It is expected that Mr Putin will claim that the poll of citizens, which has been carried out through a mixture of door to door visits from officials and voting at polling stations, will show overwhelming support for the areas becoming part of Russia.

Ukrainians living in the occupied regions have flooded the Russian-controlled checkpoints with the rest of Ukraine in a bid to escape before the areas are formally annexed. Reports have claimed that some – even younger men – are currently being allowed through.

In a statement, the MoD said: "President Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday 30 September. There is a realistic possibility that Putin will use his address to formally announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on 27 September.

“Russia’s leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the ‘special military operation’ and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict. This aspiration will likely be undermined by the increasing domestic awareness of Russia’s recent battlefield sets-backs and significant unease about the partial mobilisation announced last week.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence has published a seven-minute video on its official Telegram channel which it says are interviews with Ukrainian citizens in Russia voting in Novy Oskol in the Belgorod region.

One quote, from a man named as Vladimir Buinak, allegedly says: “With the collapse of the Soviet Union, everything became very bad, and over time, our region, one might say, was destroyed. We are only for the Russian Federation, we are only for Russia. We were Russian-speaking, we studied in Russian schools.”

It is believed that annexation could lead to claims from Mr Putin that its territory is under attack from Western weapons supplied to Ukraine.