Venice bus crash: Children among 21 tourists dead as bus plunges from bridge in Italian city of Venice
Three children are among 21 tourists and their driver killed when a tour bus they were travelling in plunged from a bridge in the Italian city of Venice.
The bus crashed through a barrier and fell 15 metres while driving over a bridge connecting the district of Meste to Venice at around 7.45pm on Tuesday.
The dead children included a baby, while 15 other people were injured, five of them badly.
Those killed included five Ukrainians, one German and the Italian driver, local authorities said, while tourists from Austria and Spain were among the injured.
Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a "huge tragedy" had taken place.
"An apocalyptic scene, there are no words," he said.
Italian media claimed the gas tank exploded on impact and flames engulfed the vehicle.
The bus, which was carrying 39 people, was a hybrid vehicle powered by electric batteries and methane gas.
It had apparently been rented by a local company to pick up tourists from the historic centre of Venice to a campsite in the nearby Marghera district.
The 40-year-old driver had worked for the bus company, La Linea, for seven years. Reports said there was no indication he had tried to brake before the accident, suggesting he may have become unwell at the wheel.
In 2018, the collapse of a bridge in Genoa, Italy, saw dozens of vehicles plummet 45 metres, killing 43 people.
Comments
