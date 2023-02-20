US president Joe Biden has made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, days a ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

In a statement issued during the trip, Mr Biden said he wanted to “reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity” and pledged further military support, as well as increased sanctions against individuals and corporate organisations which are working to

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year.

Mr Biden said he would announce another delivery to Ukraine of ammunition and air defence systems.

US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

During the trip, he visited St Michaels’ Cathedral in central Kyiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The pair were pictured leaving as an air raid siren sounded across the capital.

He said: “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.

"Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine. I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine.”

He added: “Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.”

Mr Zelensky posted a picture to his official Telegram account, showing him shaking hands with the US president.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," he wrote.

Mr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Washington a few weeks ago, where he asked and to plead to US Congress for more weapons to help his country fight against the Russian invasion.