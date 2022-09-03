US police say pilot 'threatening to crash plane into a Walmart'

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated

Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated.

The plane started circling about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” police said.