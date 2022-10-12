US midterms: Why are they called midterm elections

The US midterms are taking place in November.

The vote will determine the makeup of the next United States Congress and could have a significant impact on the presidency.

Why are they called the midterms?

The midterms take place two years after a presidential election, mid-way through a US president’s four-year term.

Around one-third of the seats in the 100-member US Senate are up for grabs, along with all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives.

This is because House terms are only two years.

Senate terms are six years, so during a presidential or midterm election year, around 34 Senate seats are also up for grabs every two years.

As well as the Senate, governorships, state legislatures, local councils and school boards will also be contested in the US.

When are the midterm elections?

This year, the midterms will take place on November 8.

How many seats are up for grabs at the midterm elections?

Each state, regardless of its population, gets two Senate seats, while House seats are distributed to the states based on their size.

All 435 House seats will be contested in November, while 35 senators will also be elected.

While traditionally the president’s party loses seats, especially in the Senate, Democrats are hoping for a surge in votes following the controversial overturning of Roe v Wade, by rallying behind abortion rights after the US Supreme Court.