US committee issues subpoena to Donald Trump, demanding he testifies over Capitol riots

Lawmakers say the former president was the “central cause” of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Mr Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by November 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognise that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action,” chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Mr Trump.

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC in January 2021. Picture: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Mr Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.