US airman dies after setting himself on fire in front of Israeli embassy in protest at Gaza war
A US airman has died after setting himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, as he declared he would “no longer be complicit in genocide”.
Aaron Bushnell, 25, from San Antonio, Texas, started a livestream on the platform Twitch on Sunday afternoon in which he spoke about the war in Gaza.
“I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” he says in the video, which was removed from Twitch soon afterwards. “I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it’s not extreme at all.”
He then set himself on fire.
Colonel Celina Noyes, the commander of Mr Bushnell’s 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, said: “When a tragedy like this occurs, every member of the Air Force feels it.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Senior Airman Bushnell.”
