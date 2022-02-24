Russia-Ukraine crisis: UN warns of ‘grave concerns’ amid fears millions of refugees could flee Ukraine

Countries neighbouring Ukraine, where Russian forces launched an attack in the early hours of Thursday morning, are preparing for an influx of refugees fleeing the conflict.

Moldova said it was preparing to introduce a state of emergency and was ready to accept tens of thousands of people from Ukraine, while Polish authorities said the country was preparing to welcome one million refugees from Ukraine.

Reports showed vehicles queuing on the Ukrainian border with Moldova, where president Maia Sandu called a meeting of the Exceptional Situations Committee to decide on a series of measures to manage the humanitarian aspect of the crisis.

Fire engines parked in front of a sports hall selected to operate as a refugee center in case of a huge influx of refugees from Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said lives would be “torn apart” by the conflict.

He said: “We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine. The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times, in line with International Humanitarian Law."

Mr Grandi said the UN had stepped up its operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries and was calling on governments to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection.

Polish deputy interior minister Maciej Wąsik said the country was preparing for a “wave” of refugees. Local authorities in Poland have been told to identify buildings which could be used as accommodation for refugees.

He said: “We have to be prepared for a wave of up to a million people.”

