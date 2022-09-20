They include conflicts, climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality – and divisions among major powers that have got worse since Russia invaded Ukraine, secretary-general Antonio Guterres said.

In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of a leaders’ meeting on Tuesday, he cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting Covid-19 pandemic.

He also pointed to “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover – a crisis not seen in a generation” that has seen ground lost for education, health and women’s rights.

The world is 'in great peril' warned the UN's Antonio Guterre

Mr Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it would be “a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card” for a world “where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk”.

“There will be no sugar-coating in his remarks, but he will outline reasons for hope,” Mr Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

The 77th General Assembly meeting of world leaders convenes under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since the Second World War — the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has unleashed a global food crisis and opened fissures among major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.

Yet nearly 150 heads of state and government are on the latest speakers’ list.

That is a sign that, despite the fragmented state of the planet, the UN remains the key gathering place for presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers to not only deliver their views but to meet privately to discuss the challenges on the global agenda – and hopefully make some progress.

At the top of that agenda for many is Russia’s war on Ukraine, which not only threatens the sovereignty of its smaller neighbour but has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear power station in the country’s now Russia-occupied south east.

Leaders in many countries are trying to prevent a wider war and restore peace in Europe.

Diplomats, though, are not expecting any breakthroughs this week.

The loss of important grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia has triggered a food crisis, especially in developing countries, and inflation and a rising cost of living in many others.

Those issues are high on the agenda.

At a meeting on Monday to promote UN goals for 2030 — including ending extreme poverty, ensuring quality education for all children and achieving gender equality — Mr Guterres said the world’s many pressing perils make it “tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side”.

But the UN chief said some things cannot wait — among them education, dignified jobs, full equality for women and girls, comprehensive health care and action to tackle the climate crisis.

He called for public and private finance and investment, and above all for peace.