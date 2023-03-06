Ukrainian teenager dies after being found unconscious on British beach

A 14-year-old Ukrainian girl has died after being found unconscious on a beach in Devon, police have said.

The teenager had been reported missing from Dawlish, South Devon.

The teenager was found on the beach in Dawlish, South Devon on Saturday after being reported missing.

She was airlifted to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devon and Cornwall Police said her next of kin had been informed.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “We were called on the evening of Saturday 4 March with reports of a 14-year-old girl missing from the Dawlish area.

“Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish Beach. She was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later sadly died.”

She added: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian Embassy and The Home Office are also aware of this incident.