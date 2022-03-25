Ukraine-Russia: Vladimir Putin cites JK Rowling trans controversy as proof the West likes to ‘cancel’ people

The Russian president referred to the Edinburgh-based author – who became a controversial figure over her comments on gender identity – and talked about Russian authors being cancelled in the West.

Putin said Ms Rowling had been cancelled "just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights".

He said: "They are now trying to cancel our country. I'm talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia."

He went on to liken "cancel culture" Nazis trying to burn books in the 1930s.

"We remember the footage when they were burning books," he said.

"It is impossible to imagine such a thing in our country and we are insured against this thanks to our culture. And it's inseparable for us from our motherland, from Russia, where there is no place for ethnic intolerance, where for centuries representatives from dozens of ethnic groups have been living together."

Rowling, in 2020, responded to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”, tweeting: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She denies she is transphobic and has defended her comments by saying: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

Her critics have included Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Various institutions which used Rowling’s name have since removed the link, including a school in England which changed the name of a house from Rowling to Holmes.

