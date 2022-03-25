Ukraine-Russia: Ukrainians to access NHS services for free in Scotland

An amendment to current legislation will ensure that people who have fled Ukraine can access services such as maternity care, mental health services and treatment for specific conditions at no charge while they remain here.

This will also apply to people from Ukraine who were in Scotland on short-term visas when the conflict began and who apply to extend or switch visas because they cannot return home.

Anyone in Scotland, regardless of their nationality, residence status or length of time they will be in the country, is already entitled to receive emergency treatment and can register with a GP practice.

Refugees from Ukraine will have full access to the NHS.

In addition, emergency legislation which came into force on Tuesday, will allow people coming to Scotland from Ukraine to meet residency conditions for Scottish social security benefits. This means that those fleeing war in Ukraine, and who are eligible, will have immediate access to benefits such as Scottish Child Payment and Child Disability Payment.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said refugees had been through very traumatic experiences and could require specialist treatment and care.

He said: “We are determined to do everything in our power to give displaced people from Ukraine the warmest welcome possible when they arrive and this includes offering healthcare to those who need it.

“Removing charges for healthcare and providing access to benefits is a practical step in ensuring those who have been forced to flee their homes and country can live safely and comfortably in Scotland for as long as they need to.”

