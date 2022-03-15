Ukraine-Russia: Ukrainian MP claims Russian TV editor’s protest could have been staged as SNP politician praises her ‘bravery and courage’

Ukrainian MP Roman Hyrschchuk claimed that the fact that some text on the banner held up by Marina Ovsyannikova was in English suggested it was aimed at a western audience - and could have been staged to "start discussion about 'good Russians’ and ‘bad Russians'".

The sign, in both Russian and English, said: “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you here." It was signed: "Russians against war.”

Ms Ovsyannikova followed up her protest with a video, in which she said her father was Ukrainian. It is understood the journalist has been taken into custody.

Protest from Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One.

SNP MP Stewart Mcdonald praised Ms Ovsyannikova’s “tremendous bravery and courage”.

He said: “What Marina Ovsyannikova has done took tremendous bravery and courage. Her message shows that Putin’s war crimes don’t have the unanimous support of Russian citizens and is a reminder to the world that there are people in Russia who aren’t just in opposition to this war, but taking a stand against it.

“Her protest is an important attack on Russian state disinformation that they are feeding domestic audiences. It’s worrying that, after several hours, we still don’t know where she is or what her condition is. Taking a stand against Kremlin lies and aggression has landed many Russian citizens in prison - all for telling the truth - and so makes her bravery all the more potent.”

Ms Ovsyannikova has also been praised by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for her actions, however, Mr Hyrschchuk said the protest had raised red flags for him.

Mr Hyrschchuk insisted that Ms Ovsyannikova was “part of Russian propaganda machine” due to her work on Channel One.

He said: “In video she talks about ‘brother nations’ of Russia and Ukraine. This is core narrative of Russian propaganda that is used as explanation of occupation of Ukraine: ‘We are brothers and we should live in one country.

"One more suspicious detail: the largest message on sign is in English. Both sides of war do not use English on daily basis, so we can assume the sign was oriented on west audience.”

He added: “Why? I see one reason. Sanctions of our allies are powerful and economy of Russia is dying. Sanctions relief is vital for Russia to continue war and vital for Putin's regime to exist. So, it is highly possible that Russian propaganda decided to do this performance to influence public opinion in EU, UK & US. To slow down sanctions and start discussion about ‘good Russians’ and ‘bad Russians’.”

In the video she branded events in Ukraine a "crime" and said she was “ashamed” to work for what she called Kremlin propaganda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed into law a measure that criminalises the spread of information that is considered by the Kremlin to be "fake" news.

Media outlets and individuals who publish information that deviates from Mr Putin's narrative are being targeted.

