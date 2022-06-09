Ukraine-Russia: UK share of Ukrainian refugees criticised as emergency appeal raises £32 million from Scots

UNHCR said that the UK had taken 37,400 refugees under a temporary protection scheme. This compares to 53,891 in Lithuania – which has a population of just 2.8 million, compared to 67m in the UK – 43,300 in France and 565,821 in Germany, as well as far higher numbers in countries which directly border Ukraine such as Poland, which have taken the brunt of the refugee crisis.

According to new data sourced from national authorities and collated by UNHCR, at least 4.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, including those who first crossed into the neighbouring countries and later moved onward. Some have returned to their homes, with many to leave again amid a changing situation.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK data does not tally with the official figures from the Home Office which showed that at the end of May, 42,600 people had come to the UK on the Homes for Ukraine scheme and 23,100 on the Ukraine Family Scheme. It is understood the UNHCR data was taken earlier and may not include visa schemes which are not set up with the sole purpose of temporarily sheltering Ukrainians from the war.

Viktoria and Aleksander, cycle volunteers , arrive with a food basket for local elderly residents of Kharkiv.

UNHCR said: “Although the security situation in Ukraine remains fragile, crossings back and forth have been recorded. Some cross to Ukraine to assess the situation, check property, visit family members or help them to leave. Others are going to Western Ukraine and areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv intending to stay.

"Many who have moved back have found their homes severely damaged and struggled to find jobs -- as the war continues to have a devastating economic impact -- and had no choice but to leave again.”

Meanwhile, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) announced that its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal had raised more than £32 million in Scotland in a wider UK total of more than £350 million.

The UNHCR report also comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued updated figure for Scotland, which showed that 4,200 displaced Ukrainians have now arrived in the Scotland. A total of 2,035 of those have an individual sponsor, and 2,236 have come through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme.

There have been questions raised over the speed of the matching scheme, led by local authorities umbrella group Cosla, to provide those on the super sponsor scheme with a more permanent place to live.

Ms Sturgeon said in Holyrood: “In partnership with local government and private sector partners, we have established a network of welcome hubs with access to meals accommodation and support.

"A national matching service that being delivered by Cosla is working hard to find longer term accommodation, using all options including the generous offers and accommodation that were made by the public. This has been a national response which has been developed and delivered at pace and of course, we will continue to ensure that all those arriving are treated with compassion and care.”

She added that there are “serious issues” surrounding funding for local authorities hosting Ukrainian families.

DEC said a significant portion of the funds already released to charities working in Ukraine and neighbouring countries is being spent on food. One of the members, CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) is supporting a project to supply regular food deliveries to more than 21,000 people. In Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, which has been significantly damaged in the conflict, CAFOD’s local partner charity, Depaul Ukraine, is running a team of cycle couriers who are reaching 700 elderly people and those with disabilities who may not be able to leave their homes.

Obne cyclist, Viktoria, said: “I work in IT and could easily get a job abroad, but I have many relatives here in Kharkiv who need attention and care. I would not be able to take them all out of Ukraine, and I also do not want to leave them without support.

Before the conflict, Viktoria would regularly attend cycling races around Europe. Now she cycles across Kharkiv delivering food to older people and those with disabilities who cannot leave their homes.

She said: “Doing this kind of work in a team is a great relief for me. I spent the first two weeks of the war sitting in my bathroom while the city was bombed. Being alone during that time with my two cats was almost unbearable. Over time, I started to gain the courage to leave my home by bicycle to go to the grocery store or pharmacy.”

DEC chief executive, Saleh Saeed, said “It has been incredible and humbling to watch this outstanding wave of generosity and warmth from across Scotland and the rest of the UK. In spite of effects of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, so many families, schools, community groups and individuals across the country have given what they can and given so generously.”