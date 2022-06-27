Ukraine-Russia: Shopping centre with 1,000 inside hit in Russian attack

The attack on the shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk late on Monday afternoon killed at least two people and injured 20, officials said – but the true figures are expected to be much higher.

Video footage showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the mall, as it burned following the attack. It previously boasted

Mr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that the number of victims was "impossible to imagine", citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack.

Firefightersbattle a blaze in a mall hit by a Russian missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least two and injuring dozens more, Ukraine's President said.

The city's mayor, Vitaliy Meletskiy, said in a post on Facebook that the strike hit a "very crowded" place, where locals were going about their normal business.

The mall boasted clothes, shoe and sports shops, as well as toy outlets, supermarkets and department stores.

Mr Zelensky said: “The occupiers fired rockets at the mall, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine.

“No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers. Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on her part.”

Kyryl Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said in a Telegram post that at least two were dead and about 20 were hurt, with nine in serious condition.

The strike came the day after Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in weeks, with missiles striking at least two residential buildings.

Russia has claimed that the attacks were actually from Ukrainian missiles which hit the buildings “by mistake”.

Russia’s defence ministry says it fired what it called four "high-precision" air-launched missiles, targeting a factory producing munitions for Ukrainian Multiple Launch Rocket Systems – with all missiles landing on target.