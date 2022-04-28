Ukraine-Russia: Kremlin says Western involvement in Ukraine conflict 'threatens security' of Europe

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that western support for Ukraine could “provoke instability”.

His comments come after Liz Truss said that Russian forces must be pushed out of "the whole of Ukraine". In a speech in London last night, Ms Truss said victory for Ukraine was now a "strategic imperative" for the West and urged allies to “double down” in their response.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned nations creating "strategic threats" for Russia by intervening in the Ukraine war would face a "lightning-fast" response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a "lightening fast response" to any country which got involved in the conflict with Ukraine.

"We will keep going further and faster," Ms Truss said, "to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine."

She added: "The war in Ukraine is our war - it is everyone's war… because Ukraine's victory is a strategic imperative for all of us.

"Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes - digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this."

"We cannot be complacent - the fate of Ukraine remains in the balance. And let's be clear - if Putin succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe.”

Mr Peskov said: "The tendency to pump weapons, including heavy weapons into Ukraine, these are the actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability."

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also warned the West against encouraging Ukraine to attack inside Russian territory in a Russian foreign ministry press conference.