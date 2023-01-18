A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed at least 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter, officials reported. A further 15 children were said to be injured, with the crash reporting to have occurred near a kindergarten in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the capital.

Speaking on Ukrainian TV, National Police spokeswoman Maryana Reva confirms nine people were on board the helicopter which crashed in Brovary, with some of the casualties being those on the ground.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

A total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children, the regional governor said.

Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a nursery school.

A military stands at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, killing Sixteen people, including two children and Ukrainian interior minister, on January 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Anton Gerashchenko, who was an adviser to Denys Monastryskyy paid tribute to the three Ukrainian officials who died in the helicopter crash.

He says all those who were on the helicopter "were patriots who worked to make Ukraine stronger".

"We will always remember you. Your families will be cared for," Gerashchenko said in a tweet.

Suella Braverman said his death was “truly heart-breaking” after the crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday which authorities said killed 18, including three children.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Mr Monastyrsky was “a true friend of the UK”.

Ms Braverman said: “This is truly heart-breaking. Interior minister Denys Monastyrsky was a leading light in supporting the Ukrainian people during Putin’s illegal invasion and when we spoke in October I was struck by his determination, optimism and patriotism.

“My thoughts go out to all those who have died in this horrible tragedy and their families. The UK will always stand with our Ukrainian friends.”

Mr Cleverly said the news of Mr Monastyrsky’s death is “tragic” and pledged: “We are ready to support Ukraine in whatever way we can.”

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska was seen dabbing her eyes and pinching her nose in emotion minutes before attending the World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.