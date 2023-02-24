The film was shot in Ukraine in February 2023 and features the Ukrainian cast reciting lines from Gerry and the Pacemakers ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’
Although the people in the film are actors, they represent real stories of people who have been helped by DEC charities using funds from the appeal. At the end of the film, viewers are directed to find out how their donations are helping by visiting dec.org.uk/ukraine.
The DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has raised £414 million since it launched on 3 March 2022, including £25 million matched by the UK Government through the UK Aid Match scheme.
Rishi Sunak will lead the nation in a minute’s silence to mark a year of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s all-out assault on his neighbour.