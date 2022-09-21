Ukraine conflict: Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Putin said such a move was necessary to take an urgent decision to protect our people in the "liberated lands" and that the decree had been signed.

He announced the move in a bid “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the security of our people.”

“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,

He added that people living in areas of Ukraine under Russian control do not want to be "under the yoke of neo-Nazis” and doubled down on referendums in the areas.

During a televised address he also issued a threat to the West stating: “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to defend Russia and our people, we will use all means we have. This is not a bluff.

"The territorial integrity of our motherland, our independence and freedom will be secured, I repeat with all the means we have.

"Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction.”

He added that the West had been blackmailing Russia saying "“To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,

Mr Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

A pre-recorded interview with Russia's minister of defence, Sergey Shoigu confirmed that the partial mobilisation will involve those who have military experience - and that about 300,000 such people will be called up.

The UK's Foreign Office Minister Gillian Keegan has described Vladimir Putin's threat to the West that he has lots of weapons as "chilling", adding that the address was "more of Putin's lies"

On a series of TV interviews she described the announcement as a “worrying escalation”, She said : "It's a serious threat but it's one that's been made before.

"Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm.

"It's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control.

"I'm not sure he's in control either really. I mean, this is obviously an escalation and, of course, for the Russian people now they will be conscripted into this war."

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.