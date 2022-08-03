Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian strike leaves key link between Kherson and Crimea 'inoperative' for Russian forces - MoD

According to the Odesa Oblast Administration, Ukraine hit a 40-car train transporting Russian troops, equipment and ammunition from Crimea on July 31 with the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko posting an update on social media.

He wrote: “On the night of Friday to Saturday, a high-precision HIMARS strike destroyed a train of more than 40 wagons, which arrived from Crimea with manpower, equipment, and ammunition at the Brilevka railway station, Kherson region."

He added on his post that the manpower of the occupiers were “turned into coals, equipment into piles of scrap metal” as a result of the strike.

The MoD have since confirmed that the damage will “remain a vulnerabílity for Russian forces and their logistical resupply route from Crimea into Kherson.”

“As a result of a Ukrainian strike against a Russian ammunition train in Kherson oblast, southern Ukraine, it is highly unlikely the rail link connecting Kherson with Crimea remains operational.

"Russian forces are likely to repair the railway line within a few days, although it will remain a vulnerabílity for Russian forces and their logistical resupply route from Crimea into Kherson.

The Ukrainian military continued to counterattack in the occupied southern region of Kherson, striking a key bridge over the Dnieper River on Wednesday

"Russia has promoted the ferry crossing recently established to replace the damaged Antonovsky Bridge over the Dnipro River in Kherson for civilian use.

However, Russian military forces will almost certainly utilise it for troop movements and logistical resupply.

"It is likely we will see an increase in civilians attempting to flee Kherson and the surrounding area as hostilities continue and food shortages worsen. This will create pressure on transport nodes and routes, resulting in measures to control movement being implemented.

Yesterday Russia accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time.

A spokesperson for Moscow's defence ministry alleged the US was approving targets for American-made Himars artillery used by Kyiv's forces.

Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov claimed that intercepted calls between Ukrainian officials revealed the link.