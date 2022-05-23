21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin has been sentenced to life for killing an unarmed civilian days after Russia's invasion began.

Captured soldier Sgt Vadim Shishimarin was convicted of killing Oleksandr Shelipov, 62, in the village of Chupakhivka, in the north-east of Ukraine, on 28 February.

Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Prior to the verdict, Shishimarin's defence lawyer - who was appointed by the state said that no Russian official had been in touch with him.

At the time of the killing Shishimarin and other soldiers were travelling in a car they had seized after their convoy came under attack and they became separated from their unit.

He claims he was ordered to shoot at Oleksandr Shelipov who was on the phone and that he fired the rounds out of safety for his own life and pled guilty.

He told the court an officer insisted the victim, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

During the trial, Shishimarin asked the man’s widow to forgive him.

Shishimarin’s defence lawyer Victor Ovsyanikov argued that his client, a member of a Russian tank unit who was eventually captured, had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that Russian troops encountered when they first invaded Ukraine.

Multiple other alleged war crimes are being investigated by Ukraine.