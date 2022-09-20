Ukraine conflict: Russian Black Sea Fleet in major change as Ukraine claims back more land

Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia – with Russia no longer having full control of the Luhansk region.

In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelensky said: "The occupiers are clearly in a panic.

"The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life”

Zelensky also hinted he would use a video address to the United Nations General Assembly to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.

While Ukraine were making significant gains on land, the impact is also having an impact on Russian forces at sea according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD)

Russian’s Black Sea fleet has ‘almost certainly’ relocated some of its submarines from Crimea – in a move that the MoD describe as highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability.

In an intelligence update the MoD said: “The command of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has almost certainly relocated its KILO-class submarines from their home port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, southern Russia

“This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability. In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked.

"Guaranteeing the Black Sea Fleet’s Crimea basing was likely one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations for annexing the peninsula in 2014. Base security has now been directly undermined by Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine.”

Liz Truss is committing to spend at least £2.3 billion next year on military aid to help Ukraine fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The Prime Minister pledged the UK will match or exceed the record support given to Volodymyr Zelensky’s “inspirational” troops.