Ukraine conflict: Kyiv hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones as West to send more weapons as Russian consolidate new front line
Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene.
It marks the fourth morning in a row of Kyiv residents waking to air raid sirens following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.
Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.
Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, without offering any details on which ones.
The latest from the Ukrainian capital comes after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Russian forces are likely to try and consolidate their loses and
The update from the MoD reads: “After retreating around 20km in the north of the Kherson sector in early October, Russian forces are likely attempting to consolidate a new front line west from the village of Mylove.
“Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia’s flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River. Most of the Russia troops on this front line remain understrength VDV (airborne) units.
"In recent days, the Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparation for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson. It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself.”
Britain said on Thursday that it will provide missiles for advanced Nasam anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in coming weeks. It is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for information gathering and logistics support, plus 18 more howitzer artillery guns.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the US Nasams”.
The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defence against missile attacks.
The offer comes as Nato defence ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s aerial defences after Monday’s widespread Russian assault.
Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defences have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.