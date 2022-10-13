It marks the fourth morning in a row of Kyiv residents waking to air raid sirens following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, without offering any details on which ones.

The latest from the Ukrainian capital comes after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Russian forces are likely to try and consolidate their loses and

The update from the MoD reads: “After retreating around 20km in the north of the Kherson sector in early October, Russian forces are likely attempting to consolidate a new front line west from the village of Mylove.

“Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia’s flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River. Most of the Russia troops on this front line remain understrength VDV (airborne) units.

"In recent days, the Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparation for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson. It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself.”

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage to a power station in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, after a Russian attack. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Britain said on Thursday that it will provide missiles for advanced Nasam anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in coming weeks. It is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for information gathering and logistics support, plus 18 more howitzer artillery guns.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the US Nasams”.

The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defence against missile attacks.

The offer comes as Nato defence ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s aerial defences after Monday’s widespread Russian assault.