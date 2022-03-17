President Joe Biden responds to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington.

Bizarrely however, the president had initially denied Putin being a war criminal – although it was unclear if he had correctly heard the question.

A reporter initially asked “Mr President, after everything we’ve seen are you ready to call Putin a war criminal?”

President Biden responded saying simply “No” before walking on, however he returned to clarify the question to which the reporter once again asked “Do you think Putin is a war criminal”

Biden then responded “Oh, I think he is a war criminal.”

The shift from Biden’s administration came following an address to congress from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Officials, including Biden, had previously avoided saying war crimes were being committed in Ukraine, citing ongoing investigations into whether that term could be used.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden was "speaking from the heart" and that "the President's remarks speak for themselves,"

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said last week war crimes were being committed.

US President Joe Biden announced the US was sending an additional 800 million dollars (£608 million) in military aid to Ukraine.

Outlining the spending, Biden said: “We saw reports that Russian forces were holding hundreds of doctors and patients hostage in the largest hospital in Mariupol.