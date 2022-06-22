Intelligence from the MoD indicates that although Russian authorities have not published stats on military casualties from the war in Ukraine since March 25, there have been heavy casualties for DRP forces.

An update from the MoD read: "Heavy shelling continues as Russia pushes to envelop the Sieverodonetsk area via Izium in the north and Popasna in the south. Russia is highly likely preparing to attempt to deploy a large number of reserve units to the Donbas.

“The Russian authorities have not released the overall number of military casualties in Ukraine since 25 March.

“However, the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic publishes casualty figures for DPR forces. As of 16 June, the DPR acknowledged 2,128 military personnel killed in action, and 8,897 wounded, since the start of 2022.

“The DPR casualty rate is equivalent to around 55 per cent of its original force, which highlights the extraordinary attrition Russian and pro-Russian forces are suffering in the Donbas.”

The updated added: “It is highly likely that DPR forces are equipped with outdated weapons and equipment. On both sides, the ability to generate and deploy reserve units to the front is likely becoming increasingly critical to the outcome of the war.”

A destroyed tank is pictured in the village of Novoselivka, outside Chernigiv, on June 21, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday, Russia warned Lithuania of "serious" consequences after it banned the rail transfer of some goods to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

Russia "will certainly respond to such hostile actions," senior security official Nikolai Patrushev said.