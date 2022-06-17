Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv for second visit since war began

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv to meet with President Zelensky.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:50 pm

The prime minister cancelled a planned visit to a red wall summit in Doncaster at short notice, where he was due to make a speech to northern MPs and local councillors.

Johnson has instead made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his second to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of himself with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding: “Mr President, Volodymyr, it is good to be in Kyiv again.”

A message on Mr Zelensky’s Telegram account read: “Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute.

“Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again.”

Video from the Ukrainian government showed Mr Zelensky warmly greeting the Prime Minister with a “hi, Boris” as he arrived at the presidential palace.

Boris Johnson has made his second surprise visit to Kyiv since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
