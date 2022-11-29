UK summons Chinese ambassador over beating of BBC journalist in Shanghai

The UK has summoned the Chinese ambassador over the arrest of a BBC journalist covering demonstrations in Shanghai.

Reporter and cameraman Ed Lawrence was arrested by Chinese authorities and allegedly beaten during demonstrations on Sunday night. Video footage believed to be of Mr Lawrence being manhandled by Chinese police is circulating on social media. He was later released.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is understood to have called ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to Whitehall this morning to explain the situation.

This comes after prime minister Rishi Sunak said in a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in Londonlast night the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over and said he would "evolve" the UK's stance towards the country, warning that the closer economic ties of the previous decade had been "naïve".

Epidemic control workers wear PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk in an area where communities are in lockdown in China. Protests have broken out around the country, including in Shanghai, where BBC journalist Ed Lawrence was arrested by authorities. Picture: Getty Images

The BBC said yesterday that it was “extremely concerned” over the arrest – and said the Chinese authorities had told them that Mr Lawrence had been arrested “for his own good” to prevent him from catching Covid in the crowd.

Widespread protests have broken out in China in a rare display of public defiance over stringent Covid lockdowns as part of the government’s “zero Covid” strategy.

Crowds in cities across the country have demanded the resignation of President Xi Jinping during protests against measures that confine millions of people to their homes, as cases of the virus rise in China. The demonstrations began after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed Covid restrictions for the deaths.

A Foreign Office source said: “The Chinese Ambassador has been called to the FCDO.

