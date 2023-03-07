Developed countries will face “unprecedented levels” of people leaving the developing world in coming years, home secretary Suella Braverman told MPs, as she set out plans to block people arriving in the UK under non-legal means from applying for asylum.

Ms Braverman said "by some counts” there are 100 million people around the world who could qualify for protection in the UK under current laws.

“And let’s be clear, they are coming here," she said.

The bill will make asylum claims entirely inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats. It will also put a duty on the home secretary to detain and deport anyone who enters the country illegally. Meanwhile, the government plans to put a cap on the number of refugees Britain will take in through official schemes.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman presented the Illegal Migration Bill in parliament.

Ms Braverman claimed asylum seekers were abusing human slavery laws to be allowed to stay in the UK.

She told MPs migrants will not stop coming to the UK "until the world knows, that if you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed" and said they would be removed back to their home country "if it’s safe, or to a safe third country like Rwanda".

Ms Braverman pointed to a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that anyone entering this country illegally would be detained and swiftly removed.

"The Illegal Migration Bill will fulfil that promise to stop the boats that are bringing tens of thousands to our shores, in flagrant breach of our rules,” she said.

She said only those under 18, medically unfit to fly, or at real risk of serious and irreversible harm, would be able to apply for asylum from the UK.

Conservative MP Kevin Foster asked Ms Braverman to "tone down the inflammatory language” to protect asylum seekers living in the UK.

Labour MP Barry Gardiner pointed to the fact that just 22 people from Afghanistan have been legally allowed into the UK over the past year - with most of the 500,000 people who have been settled in the UK through “safe and legal routes” coming from Ukraine and Hong Kong.

"Is it any surprise to the home secretary that last year 8,500 Afghanistan made the small boat crossing to the UK?" he asked. “Having rendered meaningless any safe and legal routes from Afghanistan, how does the home secretary think she has the authority to criminalise those people due to their mode of travel?”

More than 45,000 people entered the UK via Channel crossings last year, up from around 300 in 2018. The latest Home Office figures show 2,950 migrants have crossed the Channel already this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been under considerable pressure from his own backbenches to tackle illegal migration.

SNP MP Mhairi Black said the bill was “not being done in our name.”

“We did not vote to leave the ECHR, we did not vote for Brexit and we did not vote for refugees leaving unimaginable horror to be deported to Rwanda," said Ms Black.

"Does the home secretary not have a shred of compassion for what people, children, families are going through and will she create more safe and legal routes so people can actually access safety rather than being stuck to to rot in war zones?”

Ms Braverman replied: “She talks about what people did and didn’t vote for. The British people didn't vote for 45,000 people to come here illegally. The British people didn’t vote for £6m to be spent every day in hotel accommodation. The British people didn't vote for abuse of our generosity. That's the compassionate thing we need to do: pass this bill.”

The Scottish Greens branded the bill “desperate and shameful”.

Equalities and justice spokesperson, Maggie Chapman, said: “Even by the appalling standards of the Home Office this is desperate and shameful.

“It is a cynical rehash of the same racist policies that they have already announced before. It is the product of a racist government that has run out of racist ideas. Yet, it is real people - vulnerable people - who will pay the terrible price for the hatred that it is fuelling.”

Marley Morris, associate director for migration, trade and communities, at think tank the IPPR said: “This bill is both unethical and impractical. As with last year’s Nationality and Border Act, this bill will simply add to the distress of Afghans, Syrians, Iranians and others seeking asylum in the UK, without deterring people from making the journey.