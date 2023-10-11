UK foreign secretary James Cleverly arrives in Israel 'to demonstrate solidarity'
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has arrived in Israel, the UK Government has said.
He will meet Israeli leaders, as well as survivors of Saturday’s attacks by Hamas, which killed hundreds of people.
"The foreign secretary has arrived in Israel today to demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ terrorist attacks," a spokesperson said.
"He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself."
Mr Cleverly said this morning that a “significant number” of British-Israeli dual nationals have been caught up in the conflict in Israel and Gaza. Reports have claimed 17 British nationals have now died or are missing- including children.
He declined to confirm reports about the numbers affected, telling LBC: “The situation is fast-moving. It is complicated. I’m uncomfortable giving numbers. Even from the Israeli government, a lot of the figures about the casualties and fatalities are as yet to be fully confirmed.
“So I don’t really want to speculate but we do know that a significant number of British-Israeli dual nationals have been in some way involved in the terrorist atrocities.
“The exact numbers, it’s difficult to say at this time, and I don’t want to give a running commentary, but we will stand ready to support families of those people who are either concerned or have family or loved ones who have been injured in any way.”
