The UK is supplying missiles to Ukraine like the Storm Shadow cruise missile which boasts a range of over 155 miles, says reports.

In an announcement at the House of Commons the UK Defence Secretary confirmed that the nation will donate missiles to Ukraine.

An announcement made by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in the House of Commons confirms that the United Kingdom will send long-range missiles to Ukraine. The minister said that Storm Shadow cruise missiles would be donated to Ukraine’s military in light of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Here’s what you should know about what’s happening in Ukraine, why the UK is supplying missiles now, and what type of missile will be sent.

What’s the latest in Ukraine?

The European Council on Foreign Relations said: “The war will not end in 2023.

“As General Mark Milley, chair of the joint chiefs of staff, has suggested, it is highly unlikely Ukraine will be able to remove the occupying forces this year.”

Missile strikes, ongoing casualties and mass evacuations are continuing in Ukraine and recently a United Nations nuclear watchdog warned of the “threat of a severe nuclear accident” as both sides stand accused of shelling close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

A counter-attack by Ukrainian forces has been anticipated for some time but Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had said the country needs a lot more time to do so as their military awaits aid, according to the BBC.

The UK has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles that are hoped to aid the 'counteroffensive' military option against Russian forces.

Why is the UK supplying missiles to Ukraine now?

Ukraine has been requesting weapons for a long time and back in January the UK Government confirmed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to send tanks and self-propelled guns to the country. However, as Russian aggression shows no sign of slowing down, Ukraine’s highly anticipated ‘counter-offensive’ military operation is said to be just around the corner.

The Telegraph reported that the “Ukrainian military command know their next steps could decide the war itself”. However, it has been noted that missiles being launched into Russia will likely escalate Putin’s reaction in warfare.

In response to the missile deal, Moscow commented it would necessitate an “adequate response from our military”.

Defence Secretary Wallace said in the House of Commons: "The donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best chance to defend themselves against Russia's continued brutality, especially the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.

"Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself against this."

Wallace also mentioned that the missiles were for use “within Ukrainian sovereign territory”. However, the BBC reported that Putin has already threatened British officials with missile strike action so it is of great concern how Russia will react to Britain after this move.

What is a Storm Shadow cruise missile?

According to Sky News the Storm Shadow “is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile developed by British Aerospace and a French company, which carries a 450kg conventional warhead to a range of up to 200 miles (300km).”