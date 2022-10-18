News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two Spanish tourists killed in Turkey hot air balloon accident

Two Spanish tourists have been killed and three others injured after a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey.

By Scott McCartney
42 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 11:23am
 Comment
The Cappadocia area is popular with those on balloon tours.
The Cappadocia area is popular with those on balloon tours.

The accident occurred in the Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones.

The Nevsehir governor's office said the accident was caused by a "sudden increase of wind" and emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident.

There were 28 tourists and two crew members on board the balloon. None of the injured was in a life-threatening condition.

The Cappadocia region, 190 miles south of the capital, Ankara, is famed for its "fairy chimney" rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The region attracts millions of tourists each year.

Turkey
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.