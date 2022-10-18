The Cappadocia area is popular with those on balloon tours.

The accident occurred in the Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where balloons fly above scenic canyons and volcanic cones.

The Nevsehir governor's office said the accident was caused by a "sudden increase of wind" and emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident.

There were 28 tourists and two crew members on board the balloon. None of the injured was in a life-threatening condition.

The Cappadocia region, 190 miles south of the capital, Ankara, is famed for its "fairy chimney" rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.

