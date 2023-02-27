Buildings have collapsed as a magnitude 5.6 earthquake has shaken southern Turkey – three weeks after a catastrophic tremor devastated the region – an official said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Monday’s earthquake was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.

An excavator digs at the site of collapsed building to remove the debris on February 16, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.